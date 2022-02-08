Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after buying an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

