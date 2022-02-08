Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

