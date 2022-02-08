The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 578 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,423,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $112.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.