Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 337.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 611,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE CYH opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.