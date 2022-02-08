Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):
- 2/1/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/3/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
