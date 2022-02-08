Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

2/1/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00.

1/6/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

