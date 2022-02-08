Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

