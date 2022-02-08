Patrick Industries (PATK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

