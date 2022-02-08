Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 756.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

