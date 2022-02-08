Comparing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $5.91 billion 2.65 -$2.08 billion $1.70 6.76 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.48 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suzano and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Suzano.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 32.76% 120.87% 11.50% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suzano beats Sylvamo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The company was founded by Leon Feffer in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

