Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

RC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

