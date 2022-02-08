Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 408.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corning by 68.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

