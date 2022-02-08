Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 90,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 153,016 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

