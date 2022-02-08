Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 486,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WALD stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

