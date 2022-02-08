Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

