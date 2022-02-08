Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.