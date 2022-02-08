Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $53,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

