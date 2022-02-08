Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 80,717 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $55,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NJR opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

