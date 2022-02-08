Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $54,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock worth $7,727,144. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

