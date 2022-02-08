Credit Suisse AG Has $8.07 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hayward were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock worth $56,340,327.

Shares of HAYW opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

