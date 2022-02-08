Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,650 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

