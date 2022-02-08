ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of COP stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

