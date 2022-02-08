Raymond James Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.08.

CHKP stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

