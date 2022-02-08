Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiTime were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 139,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.21. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

