Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 28,312 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.