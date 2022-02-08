First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,484 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 33.4% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.