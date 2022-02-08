UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.