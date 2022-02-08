First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 175.34%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

