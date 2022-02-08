First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

