American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $139,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 595,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 245,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

