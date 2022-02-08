First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,662 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

