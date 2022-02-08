American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 127.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

