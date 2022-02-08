Citigroup Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

