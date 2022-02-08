Barclays PLC Raises Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 68.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

