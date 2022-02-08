Citigroup Inc. Has $981,000 Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

