Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 214.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

