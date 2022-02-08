Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

