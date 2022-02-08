Citigroup Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE:LZB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,444 shares of company stock worth $3,052,446. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.