Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.51 Million Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $57,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

