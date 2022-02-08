Field Trip Health (FTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 million.
