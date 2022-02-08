Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.