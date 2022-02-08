Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Buys $23,490.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $23,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 32.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.