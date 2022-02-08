Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) Insider Buys A$33,000.00 in Stock

Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) insider Jason Ferris bought 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,404.26).
About Titanium Sands
Titanium Sands Limited explores for mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Mannar Island heavy Mineral Sands Project that consists of 9 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 204 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.