Andrew Greville Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ballymore Resources Ltd (ASX:BMR) Stock

Ballymore Resources Ltd (ASX:BMR) insider Andrew Greville bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,475.18).
Read More
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.