Andrew Greville Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ballymore Resources Ltd (ASX:BMR) Stock

Ballymore Resources Ltd (ASX:BMR) insider Andrew Greville bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,475.18).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.