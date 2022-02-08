Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,351 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

