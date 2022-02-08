US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

