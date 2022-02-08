US Bancorp DE Acquires 335 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 30.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

