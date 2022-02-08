Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $50.16 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $50.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $48.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $135.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $190.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $250.93 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,355.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

