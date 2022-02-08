Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €289.27 ($332.50).

MEURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($372.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

