US Bancorp DE Sells 5,322 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

