Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 777,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.