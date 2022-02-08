Citigroup Inc. Acquires 19,761 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

